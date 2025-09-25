MMDA ready for Tropical Storm Opong

The Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC) convened Thursday to finalize contingency plans in preparation for the continued threat and potential impact of severe Tropical Storm Opong in the National Capital Region.

This meeting followed a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. instructing all concerned agencies to sustain relief operations, boost preparedness efforts, and allocate necessary resources to ensure a swift government response to recent calamities and the looming threat of Opong.

MMDA Chairman and concurrent MMDRRMC head Atty. Don Artes assured the public that Metro Manila is fully prepared for the possible effects of the typhoon.

“I am confident to say that we are ready in terms of preparation for the typhoon,” Artes stated, while urging the public to avoid non-essential travel on Friday and over the weekend due to expected severe weather conditions. Currently, Metro Manila is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

To ensure a timely and effective response, the MMDA activated its Emergency Operations Center as early as 6:00 AM Thursday to closely monitor on-ground conditions.

The agency is set to deploy 380 personnel, comprising members from the Road Emergency Group, Public Safety Division, Metro Parkways Clearing Group, Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group, Traffic Engineering Center, Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office, Command Center, Metrobase, Public Information Office, K-9 Search and Rescue Unit, and Transport Unit.

Emergency response equipment has also been strategically prepositioned, including four rubber boats, two orange boats with outboard motors, 20 chainsaws, three pruners, and three extrication tools. MMDA ambulances, tow trucks, and military trucks are also ready for deployment should the situation worsen in Metro Manila.

The agency will maintain close monitoring of weather and road conditions at its Communications and Command Center in Pasig City, with special attention given to flood-prone areas such as Quezon City and the CAMANAVA area (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela).

Artes confirmed that all 71 MMDA-operated pumping stations are fully operational and in good working condition.

During the MMDRRMC Full Emergency Council Meeting, the Department of Science and Technology – PAGASA provided an update on the current track, intensity, and potential impacts of Severe Tropical Storm Opong on Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. The agency also reported on the status of key dams, particularly La Mesa Dam in Quezon City and Upper Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal, both of which are being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) presented its assessment of flood-prone and landslide-prone areas, identifying several high-risk barangays and emphasizing the importance of early warning systems and community preparedness.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Department of Tourism, Philippine Information Agency-NCR (PIA-NCR), Armed Forces of the Philippines – NCR Command, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Philippine Red Cross.