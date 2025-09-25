Missing farmer from Mountain Province found in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY—The remains of a farmer reported missing on 23 September 2025, in Bauko, Mountain Province, were found in Barangay Lanna, Tabuk City, Kalinga, on the afternoon of 24 September 2025.

The farmer, identified as Nicolas Laguiwed Ol-oling, 70, of Otucan Sur, Bauko, was earlier reported to be 67. His family grew worried when he failed to return home after tending his pasture in Loccong, Otucan Norte, the day before.

Twenty-three teams composed of personnel from the police, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Montanyosa, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Mountain Province, and the Bauko Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), together with volunteers from Sagada and community members, searched the Chico River.

At around 4:05 PM on 24 September, Ol-oling’s body was spotted at Purok 2, Barangay Lanna, Tabuk City. His remains were identified by his son through physical features.

The body was later brought home to Otucan Sur, Bauko, Mountain Province.