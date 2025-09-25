Marcos adopts NDRRMC plan

Amid looming typhoons in the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed various government agencies to adopt the 2024 National Disaster Response Plan (NDRP).

According to Memorandum Circular 100, the NDRP details comprehensive strategies for disaster risk reduction to save lives, provide quick assistance, and reduce the impact of disasters.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), through the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), was tasked with spearheading the implementation of the 2024 NDRP.

“It is imperative for all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and LGUs to support and cooperate towards the successful implementation of the 2024 NDRP,” the circular read.

Coordination essential

Meanwhile, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) and the OCD are directed to coordinate with each other in disseminating the 2024 NDRP to all concerned government agencies and offices.

The NDRRMC recommended adopting the 2024 NDRP, which outlines disaster risk reduction and management initiatives focused on preventing loss of life, delivering immediate aid to affected communities, and reducing the impact of emergencies through well-established and efficient disaster response and early recovery efforts.