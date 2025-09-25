Manila Fashion Week announces lineup of designers

Manila Fashion Week just announced its lineup of designers.

Lighting up the runway are DBTK, Oxygen, Iñigo, Randolf, Viktor, Viña Romero, Chris Nick and Andrea Tetangco.

“I feel like Manila Fashion Week or MNL Fashion Week is what the whole fashion industry needs. And like I always say, for Filipino fashion to really go there and go global, we all have to work together, because we are really stronger together. And that's what Manila Fashion Week wants to impart and achieve. It's to get everybody together,” founder John Lozano said.

Since its inception, Manila Fashion Week, formerly BYS Fashion Week, has brought together designers, brands and artists under a common vision of lifting the Filipino fashion industry. Throughout the years, the platform cultivated a dynamic environment for both recognized and budding talents.

This year, MNL Fashion Week will be at SM Aura from 16 to 19 October. Pop-ups at the mall will be held a day after the designer’s show for the audience to see the pieces up close.

“There’s just so much talent in the country but not a lot of avenues to showcase them properly. We hope that at least, for fashion, MNLFW can be a platform for Filipino designers and brands to show the world their story and what they can offer,” Lozano said.

He underscores the Filipino talent, adding that MNL Fashion Week aims to be a launchpad for Filipino talent to go global.

MNL Fashion Week remains to be the leading fashion event in the country, bringing together designers, brands, and cultural figures to honor creativity, diversity, and innovation. Drawing from its previous heritage, the newly branded celebration promotes Filipino artistry while participating in international fashion discussions.

“Fashion is here in the Philippines and the world needs to see it,” Lozano ended.