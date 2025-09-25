Maan Teodoro defends husband amid assault allegations

Marikina City Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro has come forward to defend her husband, former mayor and now first district representative Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro, who has been accused of lascivious conduct and rape by two female police officers who previously served as his close-in security.

"Bilang asawa ni Marcy, ako ang pinaka nakakakilala sa kanya. I know his heart, his character, and his integrity, and I stand beside him because I know the truth," Teodoro said in a Facebook post.

The mayor shared her statement on Thursday night, calling the accusations against her husband "untrue and baseless."

"These accusations are not only false, they are deeply hurtful to our family and to the people of Marikina who know who Marcy really is," Teodoro said.

"For years, I have seen him serve with humility, honesty, and compassion. Marcy is a loving husband, a good father, and a true public servant," she added.

Teodoro believes the allegations are politically motivated, aimed at destroying her husband’s reputation.

"Alam naman nating hindi lang ito simpleng paratang. Isa itong malawak at organisadong pagtatangka ng mas malalaking puwersang pulitikal na sirain ang kanyang pangalan," she said.

"May mga taong hindi pa kayang magmove-on kaya patuloy tayong inaatake. Laban lang tayo sa mga nagtatangka pa ring sirain at guluhin ang mahal nating bayan," the mayor added.