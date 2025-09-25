LTFRB to review 3,972 PUV franchises on Commonwealth Avenue

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday said it will review the status of 3,972 public utility vehicles (PUVs) operating along Commonwealth Avenue, following an order from Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

Franchise holders found inactive or not operating will be required to explain through show-cause orders.

LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III assured the public that the agency is committed to safeguarding commuters’ welfare by ensuring that franchises are properly utilized.

“Mahigpit naming ipatutupad ang direktiba ng DOTr upang matiyak na nagagamit nang tama ang mga prangkisa. Ang pangunahing tungkulin namin ay protektahan ang mga mananakay at panagutin ang mga hindi tumutupad sa kanilang obligasyon,” Guadiz said.