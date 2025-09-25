SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

LTFRB to review 3,972 PUV franchises on Commonwealth Avenue

(FILE PHOTO) The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are eyeing to subject jeepney drivers to undergo training when they renew their licenses.
(FILE PHOTO) The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are eyeing to subject jeepney drivers to undergo training when they renew their licenses.Photograph courtesy of pna
Published on

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday said it will review the status of 3,972 public utility vehicles (PUVs) operating along Commonwealth Avenue, following an order from Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

Franchise holders found inactive or not operating will be required to explain through show-cause orders.

LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III assured the public that the agency is committed to safeguarding commuters’ welfare by ensuring that franchises are properly utilized.

“Mahigpit naming ipatutupad ang direktiba ng DOTr upang matiyak na nagagamit nang tama ang mga prangkisa. Ang pangunahing tungkulin namin ay protektahan ang mga mananakay at panagutin ang mga hindi tumutupad sa kanilang obligasyon,” Guadiz said.

Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB)

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph