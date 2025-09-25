LIST: End of September to October 2025 lifestyle events

Michelin Guide ceremony set on 30 October

As the newest destination to join the Michelin Guide family, the Philippines will be celebrated in an evening dedicated to honoring the country’s vibrant culinary identity, diverse traditions and exceptional talent. Returning with the guide’s signature format, the exclusive one-night ceremony will feature the official unveiling of the restaurant selection for Manila, nearby provinces and Cebu. The event will include a welcome reception, the highly anticipated awards presentation and a celebratory cocktail reception curated by renowned chefs – all set against the backdrop of culinary excellence and cultural pride as at the ceremony, guests will witness the reveal of the prestigious Michelin stars and awards to Philippines-based restaurants and restaurateurs.

Leeroy New, etc. on exhibit

Gateway Art Fair is back. As a prelude to the main event, Gateway Gallery brings to life Big Works that include Leeroy New’s sculptures at the UGB, walkways at Gateway Mall 2, Agnes Lenon’s The Giving Canopy, a crochet canopy at the Courtyard in Gateway Mall 1 and Franxyz Paulo’s Shaping Sounds, the Vinyl records Renaissance life-size figurines around Araneta City.

Run club for pets and ‘pawrents’

Lace up your shoes, grab your water bottles and tag along with your friends and your pets! It’s the perfect chance to run side by side, break a sweat together and even score some exciting prizes along the way. Registration for the aRUNeta Run Club is in Green Gate of Smart Araneta Coliseum on 28 September from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Chess and Scrabble Club

Araneta City opens a nook for Chess enthusiasts and Scrabble players to play the game and challenge one another. This is at the Upper Ground Floor, Farmers Plaza, on 27 to 28 September, 1 to 6 p.m.

‘Thrilla in Manila At 50: The Fight of the Century’

This October, Araneta City invites sports and history enthusiasts to an exciting commemoration of the greatness of world-renowned boxers Muhammad Ali, and Joe Frazier through exhibits, boxing-themed activities, boxing workshops and action-packed surprises that will stir up everyone’s nostalgia, national pride and pop culture enthusiasm.