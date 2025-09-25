Life at its finest: 5 luxury lifestyle brands unveil collections

Five names only the finest tastemakers and collectors know: Lladró, Lalique, Christofle, Bernardaud and Daum. Five revered heritage maisons. Five houses whose works redefine opulence in every realm. We celebrated their most recent and exquisite collections at Rustan’s! With the vision of Rustan’s executives Anton Huang and Marites Enriquez at the helm, we had an unforgettable experience being immersed in the finest luxury living has to offer.

This exclusive afternoon was hosted by Dean Decker, and together, we basked in the excellent craftsmanship of those five maisons and their collections, featuring porcelain to fine crystal and silverware and more. Daniel Ong of Lalique and Cecilia Lam of Daum also joined us that afternoon to personally share insights to their respective brands. The visual feast was accompanied by Happy Ongpauco’s gorgeous flavors. Every sensation was a delight! I loved every minute of it — relishing everything that looks, feels and tastes beautiful. The mark of the Rustan’s commitment to elegance and excellence. Thank you for having me! Cheers!