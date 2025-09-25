SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

Life at its finest: 5 luxury lifestyle brands unveil collections

Life at its finest: 5 luxury lifestyle brands unveil collections
Published on

Five names only the finest tastemakers and collectors know: Lladró, Lalique, Christofle, Bernardaud and Daum. Five revered heritage maisons. Five houses whose works redefine opulence in every realm. We celebrated their most recent and exquisite collections at Rustan’s! With the vision of Rustan’s executives Anton Huang and Marites Enriquez at the helm, we had an unforgettable experience being immersed in the finest luxury living has to offer.

This exclusive afternoon was hosted by Dean Decker, and together, we basked in the excellent craftsmanship of those five maisons and their collections, featuring porcelain to fine crystal and silverware and more. Daniel Ong of Lalique and Cecilia Lam of Daum also joined us that afternoon to personally share insights to their respective brands. The visual feast was accompanied by Happy Ongpauco’s gorgeous flavors. Every sensation was a delight! I loved every minute of it — relishing everything that looks, feels and tastes beautiful. The mark of the Rustan’s commitment to elegance and excellence. Thank you for having me! Cheers!

Ofelia Wadle
Ofelia Wadle
Dean Deaker and Anton Huang.
Dean Deaker and Anton Huang.
David Lim and Maru Go.
David Lim and Maru Go.
Jean Ty and Roi Philips.
Jean Ty and Roi Philips.
Princess Disini and Yrna Ileto.
Princess Disini and Yrna Ileto.
Mischka Suzuki and Daniel Ong.
Mischka Suzuki and Daniel Ong.
Bernie Caramba and Bobby Alvarez.
Bernie Caramba and Bobby Alvarez.
Happy Ongpauco Tiu, Marites Tantoco Enriquez and Carolyn Tan.
Happy Ongpauco Tiu, Marites Tantoco Enriquez and Carolyn Tan.
Alice Samson, Rose Santiago and Cecile Bravo.
Alice Samson, Rose Santiago and Cecile Bravo.
Marian Ong, Czarina Camus and Mio Nuguid.
Marian Ong, Czarina Camus and Mio Nuguid.
Lladró
Lalique
Christofle
Bernardaud

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph