Lawyer denies notarizing sworn statement of Orly Guteza

Lawyer Petchie Rose Espera denies notarizing the sworn statement of Orly Guteza, former security aide of Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who testified before the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Thursday, 25 September.

In a letter obtained by the DAILY TRIBUNE, Espera categorically denied notarizing, signing, or participating in the preparation of the said document.

"The signature and notarial details attributed to me are falsified and unauthorized," Espera said.

She added that the use of her name and notarial commission in connection with said document "is spurious, fraudulent, and injurious" to her reputation as a member of the Bar and as a commissioned Notary Public.

The lawyer said the continued publication and circulation of the falsified document without a disclaimer or correction "misleads the public and exposes her to grave reputational harm, unwarranted suspicion, and potential liability."

Espera also demanded the immediate removal of the Facebook post featuring Guteza's affidavit and any other related online publication that bears the document.

Guteza, who was brought by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, claimed he personally delivered luggages containing cash to the residences of Co and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The DAILY TRIBUNE has reached out to Blue Ribbon Chair Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson for comment, but he has yet to respond as of writing.