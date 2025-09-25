Laser-focused

International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran admits being swamped with inquiries about a potential clash with three-belt titleholder Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo.

Instead of attending to their questions, Taduran reminds them that his main focus at the moment is his upcoming second defense of the IBF 105-pound crown against fellow Filipino Christian Balunan on 26 October at the San Andres Coliseum in Malate, Manila.

“Yes, I have been asked many times lately about Collazo but I just tell than that my priority is getting past Balunan,” Taduran told DAILY TRIBUNE in Pilipino after another hard grind at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque.

Collazo took the spotlight over the weekend when he repulsed the game and gutsy Filipino Jayson “Striker” Vayson via a seventh-round stoppage at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Immediately after stopping Vayson, Collazo called out Taduran and the other titlist in the division — World Boxing Council ruler Filipino Melvin Jerusalem — to face him next.

The unbeaten Collazo holds the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association straps as well as The Ring magazine belt.

“It would be dangerous to think about that fight when I am in the middle of my preparation for my second defense,” said Taduran, a southpaw like Collazo.

Although Jerusalem appears to be the frontrunner, Taduran is also in the mix given the preference of Sean Gibbons, the influential American boxing man.

Gibbons also represents Jerusalem but feels Taduran deserves the shot since Collazo had already beaten Jerusalem.

However, like Taduran, Jerusalem is likewise in the thick of preparations for the third defense of his WBC jewels against South African Siyakholwa Kuse during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila on 29 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Collazo wasn’t at his best when he staved off Vayson, who had his fancied foe in deep trouble in the fourth frame from hard body blows.

But Collazo’s superb skill set and experience showed in the next couple of rounds as started to slow down, forcing referee Thomas Taylor to call a halt to the action at the 1:41 mark of the seventh on the recommendation of the challenger’s corner.