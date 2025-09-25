Ladi ready for SEAG call-up

Add Kymani Ladi to the growing list of collegiate players who are ready to represent the country in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok this December.

The 6-foot-7 Filipino-American forward floated the idea of seeing action in the biennial meet following yet another solid performance for Ateneo de Manila University in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament last Wednesday.

Ladi said he secured his Philippine passport while serving residency last year, making him eligible to suit up for the Gilas Pilipinas squad that will be mentored by former Ateneo tactician Norman Black.

However, the deadline for submission of entry by names had already lapsed last 1 September and it is not clear if Ladi’s name was included in the long list submitted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to the SEA Games organizers.

Still, Ladi’s willingness to play for the Philippines is a welcome development, especially now that Black is looking for big men from collegiate ranks who will provide ceiling to the squad that is being groomed to retain the Filipinos’ dominance in the region.

“If the opportunity arises, I would definitely love to,” said Ladi, the son of a Filipino father and a Puerto Rican mother, adding that he is also looking at joining the Philippine Basketball Association just like other players from talent-rich Vallejo area like Zav Lucero of Magnolia and Jeremiah Gray of Barangay Ginebra.

“The PBA would also be great.”

In his two games in the UAAP, Ladi is proving that he’s good as advertised.

He kicked off his collegiate career with 28 points and nine rebounds in their 86-83 win over Far Eastern University followed by 18 points and 10 rebounds, including the clutch go-ahead three-pointer in the final 22.7 seconds, in their 62-60 triumph over University of the East, sparking speculations that he would be a perfect fit for Gilas Pilipinas in major international events.

But under the current FIBA rules, only players who received their passports before turning 16 are considered to suit up as local players in FIBA-sanctioned events.

Although Ladi can still appeal by justifying his stay in the country and at Ateneo, similar to what Chris Newsome and Greg Slaughter had done in the past, there’s no assurance that he will be given the green light by the world-governing basketball body.

On the contrary, SEA Games organizers are employing a “passport-only” eligibility rule, making Ladi very much eligible to suit up if and when Ateneo and the UAAP issue him the green light to join the Gilas program. After all, only eight players have already committed with naturalized player Ange Kouame serving as the only legitimate post threat.