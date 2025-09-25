Lacson brands DPWH scandal an 'inside job robbery' against Filipinos

What was once thought to be another run-of-the-mill corruption case has now been laid bare as a full-scale “inside job robbery” against the Filipino people, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson.

Lacson, who chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, condemned the deep-rooted corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) involving lawmakers and agency officials who allegedly colluded in a series of ghost and substandard flood control projects.

“With all that has been exposed so far by our Senate inquiry, even my 'corruptionary' won’t have the words for the insatiable greed of those government officials involved in what I can only describe as an 'inside job robbery' committed against the People of the Philippines,” Lacson said Thursday.

The Senate investigation has already uncovered staggering details, including massive cash deliveries from contractors to corrupt DPWH engineers, requirement schemes by junior personnel, and the existence of a so-called “leadership fund” that allows lawmakers to insert pet projects into the National Expenditure Program, many of which allegedly serve as channels for kickbacks and padded contracts.

Lacson, a long-time anti-corruption advocate, revealed last month his own “CORRUPTionary”—a satirical glossary exposing how public officials exploit the national budget through creative and deliberate manipulation.

But what started as satire has quickly become a damning indictment of systemic greed.

He labeled Congress as the “original sin” in the unfolding scandal, citing the practice of budget insertions by lawmakers that provide the DPWH with discretionary funds ripe for abuse.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s inquiry, ongoing for several weeks, has begun turning over evidence to prosecuting bodies, including the Department of Justice.

Lacson has also expressed support for the creation of an Independent Commission for Infrastructure, which would oversee future government projects to prevent similar abuses.

He reiterated that the logical conclusion to the scandal must be the prosecution, conviction, and imprisonment of all those found guilty—no matter their rank or political affiliation.