‘Konektadong Pinoy’ rules set

The “Konektadong Pinoy Act” is set for a full rollout, with its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) expected to be released by the end of October. The new law, which faced previous pushback from the telecommunications industry, aims to boost internet connectivity and competition in the Philippines.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda said Thursday that the final comments on the rules will be submitted by 2 October, after which they will be published.

“We are on track,” Aguda said, adding that the IRR directly addresses concerns raised by existing operators.

The new rules mandate stricter cybersecurity standards, require companies to share infrastructure at fair rates, and enforce a “use it or lose it” policy for spectrum. This means telecommunications firms that are not fully utilizing their assigned radio frequencies will be required to return them to the government.

“On security, there is already a requirement on the security standard that’s open for everyone,” Aguda explained. “Even the new players would have to comply with higher cybersecurity requirements.”

The IRR also requires new market entrants to expand into areas that are currently unserved or underserved, reinforcing the government’s push for inclusive digital access.

The law opens the market to foreign players under the amended Public Services Act. Aguda said firms from the United States, India, Japan and the Middle East have already expressed interest.

Last week, the Philippine Competition Commission and the National Telecommunications Commission signed an agreement to strengthen oversight and ensure fair competition in the industry. The agreement is in line with the new act and promotes interagency cooperation and information sharing.