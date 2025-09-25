Kirk Bondad’s answer seals his crown

In the glittering finals of Mister International 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, the spotlight shone brightest on Kirk Bondad of the Philippines—not just for his commanding stage presence and physique, but for his eloquence in the all-important Question and Answer portion.

When asked: “If you win Mister International and are invited to speak at the United Nations, what one social or political issue would you choose to highlight, and why?” —Bondad’s response revealed both heart and depth.

“If I were given the honor, I would focus on the children. We need to protect them. I would give them a chance, provide more protection, and cultivate education because today’s children will be tomorrow’s leaders. Ultimately, I believe that if we collectively make the right decisions, even small steps can have a big impact internationally.”

His answer, delivered with sincerity and conviction, drew thunderous applause from the audience and secured his victory.

Bondad’s emphasis on children’s rights, protection, and education resonated strongly with the judges, highlighting his awareness of global issues beyond the glitz of pageantry. For many, it was a reminder that true kingship lies not only in physical strength but in compassion and vision for the future.

As the new Mister International 2025, Kirk Bondad carries the crown with a message of hope and responsibility—proof that words, when spoken with heart, can move nations and inspire change.