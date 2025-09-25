Kirk Bondad Brings is Mister International 2025

The Philippines has once again proven its strength in the global pageant arena as Kirk Bondad was crowned Mister International 2025 during the glittering finals night in Bangkok, Thailand. Besting 40 candidates from around the world, the 28-year-old model and fitness coach made history by clinching the coveted international title for the country.

Born to a German father and a Filipina mother, Bondad has steadily built his career both on and off the stage. Before this win, he already held the Mister Pilipinas International 2025 title and previously earned recognition as Mister World Philippines 2024, where he went on to finish in the Top 20 at the global competition.

Bondad’s journey to international acclaim traces back to his victory as the Grand Winner of Century Tuna Superbods 2022, which solidified his reputation as a fitness and physique icon. Now, as Mister International, he stands as an embodiment of discipline, cross-cultural pride, and Filipino excellence on the world stage.

From fitness champion to global king, Kirk Bondad’s triumph adds another shining chapter to the Philippines’ legacy in pageantry.