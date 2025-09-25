Jojo Mendrez cries foul

After Bad Boy on the Dance Floor Mark Herras dragged his name anew in an online interview, Revival King Jojo Mendrez appeals to Herras to keep his mouth shut.

Mendrez, obviously slighted with Herras continuing to use him for mileage and publicity.

Mendrez does not want to be associated with Herras anymore and whatever was their closeness, it is already a thing of the past.

Mendrez hopes that this will be his last request to the former Starstruck original male survivor because if this carries on, Mendrez will not take this Herras shenanigan sitting down.

With regard to the original StarStruck first prince Rainer Castillo, Mendrez said that they have an exciting artistic collaboration that will be revealed the soonest.