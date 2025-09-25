Jessica Sanchez wins America’s Got Talent Season 20

America’s Got Talent has a new champion—and it’s none other than Filipino-American powerhouse Jessica Sanchez. The Southern California native, who is expecting her first child, claimed the Season 20 title and the $1 million prize during the show’s Sept. 24 finale.

“I’m really emotional right now. This is amazing, thank you so much, America,” Jessica said onstage moments after her win.

Her stirring performance of “Die With a Smile” sealed her victory, outshining a diverse lineup of finalists that included rapper Mama Duke, aerialists Sirca Marea, light-up dance group LightWire, and the Leo High School Choir.

After weeks of fierce competition, Jessica’s unmatched vocals and heartfelt presence proved impossible to beat—cementing her place as the newest AGT grand champion.