Higher alcohol taxes sought

A lawmaker is pushing to raise excise taxes on alcoholic beverages as he files a measure that aims to curb excessive drinking and generate revenue for the country's Universal Health Care (UHC) program.

In a statement, Representative Nathaniel Oducado of the 1Tahanan Party-list said that the measure -- House Bill 3887 -- is a "win-win measure for all Filipinos" as it would reduce health and social burdens caused by alcohol and provide funding for improved health services.

The lawmaker cited a 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) report that identified alcohol as a leading cause of death and disease. Alcohol consumption claimed 2.4 million lives globally that year, including at least 40,000 Filipinos.

According to a 2023 National Nutrition Survey by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute, 60.3 percent of Filipino adults consume alcohol. The survey found that more than half of both adolescents and adults who drink engage in binge drinking, a pattern that has remained unchanged for decades.

The solon cited that alcohol consumption is linked to non-communicable diseases, domestic violence, road accidents, and mental health issues. These problems cost billions of pesos in medical expenses and lost productivity.

"Global evidence consistently shows that raising alcohol taxes is the most effective way to reduce harmful consumption, especially among the youth," Oducado said. "At the same time, this measure will generate additional resources to strengthen our Universal Health Care program."

Based on initial estimates, the bill could generate at least P200 billion in additional revenue over the next six years.