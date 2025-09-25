Brice: Computer contains names of congressmen, not senators in flood probe

Bulacan 1st District Engineer Brice Hernandez clarified that his computer contains the names of congressmen, not senators, allegedly linked to irregularities in flood control projects. This statement comes after remarks from his lawyer, Atty. Raymond Fortun, who claimed that four incumbent and two former senators could be implicated.

“Actually, may mga congressmen po na nandoon. Hindi po senador ‘yung laman ng computer ko,” Hernandez told the Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday. He also denied any friction with his lawyer, adding, “Ako po ang nagsabi kay Atty. Fortun na ‘wag naman maglabas ng information na wala pa naman tayong ebidensya.”

At Thursday’s hearing, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo implicated Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, former senators Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Nancy Binay, as well as Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co in connection with the probe on questionable and non-existent flood control projects.

Both Escudero and Binay have refuted the accusations.