'Her Story’ Gala celebrates women, Filipino creativity

This October, the runway transforms into a celebration not only of womanhood but also of the ingenuity of Filipino artistry. On Sunday, October 12, the Grand Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria will host Her Story: Celebrating Every Woman’s Milestones—a fashion show gala honoring women’s journeys while proudly showcasing the excellence of Filipino talent on the world stage.

Fashion as a Story of Life

Her Story reimagines fashion as a living narrative, tracing the milestones of a woman’s life. From the innocence of childhood to the transformative role of motherhood, each chapter will be told through couture—an ode to triumphs, struggles, and the unbreakable spirit of women.

At the helm is rising designer Rhon Balagtas, debuting her own label after honing her craft with global powerhouse Michael Cinco and esteemed Filipina designer Ditta Sandico. A native of Pampanga, Balagtas merges international techniques with deep Filipino patriotism, elevating indigenous weavers and artisans whose work safeguards cultural heritage. Her debut collection embodies timeless elegance, individuality, and courage—qualities that resonate with women across the globe.

Icons, Voices, and World-Class Talent

The runway will be graced by iconic figures, led by the Philippines’ first Miss Universe, Gloria Diaz, whose presence lends historic weight to the gala. Complementing the fashion are stirring performances from Broadway’s Ima Castro and Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha, both world-class Filipino artists celebrated internationally for their voices.

Championing Filipino Artistry

For Maria Patria Alodia Puyat, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Her Story embodies the hotel’s advocacy of elevating Filipino creativity onto the global stage. Having worked in Switzerland, Dubai, Laos, Korea, and Vietnam, Puyat knows firsthand how Filipino artistry often remains under-recognized abroad.

“Many Filipinos are incredibly creative, but abroad, I’ve seen how often they don’t get the recognition they deserve,” Puyat shared. “This isn’t the first Filipino artist we’ve supported—we’ve also sponsored painters to exhibit at our Gallery Bar. With the Gokongwei Group’s support, we continue to champion Filipino products and talent.”

A Producer’s Vision

Event producer Ruby Jeng Martinez Guiyab of JMG Infinity Events, who has staged shows for the country’s most iconic designers for over three decades, sees Her Story as a bridge between generations.

“Our country is filled with young artists who bring unique perspectives. When their work merges with fashion, it creates an unforgettable fusion of creativity,” she said, recalling how she first spotted Balagtas’s brilliance at a graduation show in 2018. “From that night, I knew her story was about to unfold.”

Fashion with Purpose

The gala is also a movement with heart. Proceeds will benefit Project PEARLS, a non-profit uplifting marginalized communities through education, aspiration, and love. By marrying fashion with philanthropy, Her Story reaffirms that milestones in women’s lives are collective victories worth celebrating and sharing.

A Night for the World

When the lights dim and the first model steps onto the runway, Her Story will do more than present couture—it will declare Filipino creativity as a global standard. Each silhouette and every note sung on that stage will echo the brilliance of Filipino talent, proving that our stories, stitched with heritage and heart, belong to the world.