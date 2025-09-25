Heart Evangelista on skipping fashion week: ‘It’s not the right time’

Heart Evangelista won’t be attending this year’s Spring-Summer Fashion Week in Paris, citing that the timing isn’t quite proper with what’s happening in the country.

“I’m sorry for my fans that I’m not going to Fashion Week. I know that you guys say ‘laban, laban (fight, fight).’ I really appreciate you. But honestly, I don’t think it’s the right time for anyone to, especially from our country, to be going to Fashion Week because I think we need to be here. Not necessarily to be in the rally… but it’s important that we open our eyes, and we truly become one and empathize and really see what’s going on, and see what we can do,” Heart said in an Instagram Live.

She added that she might return instead next season.

“I think it depends, but I can’t stop working. So, aside from not going to Fashion Week, I think I have other important responsibilities. I also want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the brands that understand and support me for me not going. And all the brand also here in the Philippines, thank you so much for just seeing my heart. I really appreciate you,” she said.

Her husband, former Senate President Chiz Escudero, is facing criticisms related to the flood control projects.

“I’m not the type of wife na nakatanga lang ako sa bahay, at nakikipag-chikahan lang ako sa amiga (I’m not the type of wife who just stays at home doing nothing and gossiping with friends). I work. I refuse to just be a useless wife at home. I will continue to work,” Heart reiterated.

“This is my job. This is my lifeline. I don’t even think I have a purpose if you are going to tell me not to work. It keeps me alive,” she added.

She warns legal action against those paid trolls spreading allegations against her.

“Do not come for my integrity when it comes to my work because goddamn it, I worked so hard. I am proud of what I have. I will not take it sitting down — what some people have been saying about me, not even allegedly,” she stressed.

Like her fellow Filipinos, Heart said that she, too, have so much things to say with what’s happening lately “because it is unfair.”

“For the paid trolls out there, your funds are gonna be running out soon, and I know all of you. Be an influencer, maybe follow me on my Instagram. You’ll learn a lot,” Heart ended.