Heart Evangelista barred from attending Fashion Week?

While fashion icon Heart Evangelista bravely announced that she is not attending the 2026 Fashion Week to be held in New York, London, Milan and Paris on her Instagram Live, not a few raised their collective eyebrows.

Evangelista is known far and wide as the country’s foremost fashionista whose regular presence at Fashion Week is always a sight to behold.

But the current political imbroglio is the culprit, as Evangelista felt she had more than enough reasons to skip this year’s Fashion Week.

“I’m sorry to my fans that I’m not going to fashion week. I know that you guys say laban (fight) — I really appreciate you, but honestly, I don’t think it’s the right time for anyone, especially from our country, to be going to fashion week because I think we need to be here,” she said.

Evangelista stressed that “I go to fashion week not just because I wanna make rampa (ramp).”

She admits getting paid a cool P2 million for appearing in a show.

“I’m proud of it, I’m proud of my job and that’s what I do — I promote,” she said, adding that she loses a lot for not going to a Fashion Week.

But an item surfaced on Reddit where it shared a post from Showbiz Chika, which said that “amid the corruption scandal, the wife was barred from attending glamorous events.”

“She was also told by hubby (husband) to stay at home lest she be photographed with a bodyguard and driver shopping at BGC (Bonifacio Global City) -- her favorite shopping area,” the report added.

Does this make sense now as to why Evangelista is not attending this year’s Fashion Week?

Mika Salamanca drops Kitty Duterte on Instagram

In exasperation perhaps over the relentless bashing she experienced after being publicly known as a DDS (Diehard Duterte Supporter) and to save her blossoming career, PBB Celebrity Collab Edition big winner Mika Salamanca was left with no choice but to drop Kitty Duterte from her list of followers on Instagram.