Hawai‘i, Guam National Guards pay courtesy call on DND

Senior officers from the Hawai‘i and Guam National Guards paid a courtesy call on the Department of National Defense (DND) as part of the 25th anniversary of the State Partnership Program (SPP) between the United States and the Philippines.

Undersecretary for Civil, Veteran, and Reserve Affairs Pablo M. Lorenzo received the delegation at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo on September 24, 2025. The visiting officials included Hawai‘i National Guard Adjutant General Brigadier General Stephen F. Logan and Guam National Guard Chief of Joint Staff Colonel Manuel O. Dueñas.

The visit reaffirmed the enduring defense ties between the two nations and provided an opportunity to assess the progress of the SPP. Discussions also focused on expanding military cooperation, particularly between the countries’ reserve forces.

Lorenzo emphasized the DND’s commitment to strengthening the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Reserve Force by aligning its capabilities more closely with those of the regular military. He cited the importance of reservist participation in exercises such as Balikatan to develop warfighting skills and enhance readiness.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in increasing military exchanges, improving interoperability, and sharing best practices in addressing regional security threats and humanitarian emergencies.

Key officials from the DND, AFP, and the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group – Philippines also attended the meeting.