Hailey Bieber stars in 2025 fall campaign

A modern-day muse and a force of nature, model Hailey Bieber brings a unique blend of quiet confidence, creative vision and intuitive style that resonates worldwide. This, says U.S. brand DKNY, makes them forge a partnership with Hailey as its new global face. The collaboration marks a fresh chapter for the brand, rooted in New York street style and redefined through Hailey’s lens: timeless, self-assured and effortlessly cool.

As a successful entrepreneur, model, new mother and undeniable fashion force, she seamlessly bridges worlds — fashion and art, business and glamour — while remaining true to herself.

Throughout the campaign, Hailey’s personal style takes center stage. Each look captures her instinctive sartorial sensibility to mix past and present, pairing reimagined classics from the brand’s est. 1989 capsule with modern silhouettes from the seasonal collection.

“We are excited to have Hailey as the global face of (our brand). Beyond her phenomenal success story, she has an aspirational yet relatable style that captures our brand ethos. Hailey gives off incredible energy through her attitude and style that captures the spirit of New York,” says Jeff Goldfarb, executive vice president of G-III Apparel Group.

A structured black blazer layered over a crisp white shirt — and relaxed denim paired with chunky loafers captures the essence of off-duty style. A varsity jacket reworked in neon-accenated lettering hints at nostalgia with a streetwise touch. A slouchy denim jacket with jeans radiates lived-in sensuality, while an oversized Glen plaid blazer styled with sculptural layers reinvents modern tailoring with Hailey’s signature twist.

Voluminous outerwear contrasts with body-contoured pieces, creating a sense of laid-back allure. On Hailey, a deep black faux fur coat and a sleek brown leather bomber read as polished street style essentials.

She moves seamlessly between key accessories for the season — the new Hadlee Bag, The Paula Commuter Tote and the archival Chana ’89 bag — each one a statement in its own right. Finishing the look is the ultimate New York emblem: the New York Yankees cap, reimagined in an official collaboration featuring the brand’s logo.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson in a warehouse space that plays into the city’s raw, industrial aesthetic, the campaign highlights how Hailey extends the original brand attitude into today. Pops of the brand’s signature iconic taxi cab yellow color appear throughout the campaign to connect it to the original brand DNA.