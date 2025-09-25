Grocery experience turns digital gaming

Supermarket chain Puregold Price Club Inc. is expanding its customer base into the digital world with its "Puregold World" game on Roblox, a popular online gaming platform. The company says the move is an effort to engage a new generation of customers in a fun and interactive way.

Launched in June 2023, the game is a colorful virtual city where players can take on challenges and win prizes. The company said the game has more than 1,000 active monthly users and an average session time of eight minutes, a 17.65 percent increase from last year. It has received a 97 percent player rating and has exceeded 73,000 visits.

“Puregold values spaces where young Filipinos spend their time and spark their imagination. This was why we brought the brand to Roblox," Puregold president Vincent Co said. "It’s a revolutionary way for us to make grocery educational and fun.”

In the game, players can customize their characters, socialize, and participate in branded mini-games and competitions. The company says this provides a unique way for consumer brands to connect with a new demographic.

“In Puregold World, we are also able to create unique and interactive ways for brands to connect with new demographics, a unique shift from traditional forms of advertising," Co said. "Customers and gamers, meanwhile, get a chance to earn rewards, making the whole experience a win-win.”

Puregold has consistently updated the platform's features and content since its launch. The company has also integrated its digital and real-world presence by offering Roblox-themed hubs at select branches, allowing customers to experience the game in person and win prizes.