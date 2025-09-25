Gov’t cautious in evaluation of potential state witnesses – Remulla

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday said the government is cautiously vetting individuals seeking protection and possible elevation as state witnesses, warning that the premature discharge of criminal and civil liabilities could weaken cases under investigation.

“It’s not advisable that once you go into witness protection and are discharged as a state witness, you no longer have liability. That’s why we are very careful with our evaluation,” Remulla said in an interview.

Remulla explained that not all protected witnesses can automatically become state witnesses, though those who cooperate truthfully may still benefit from reduced penalties. “If you tell the truth, even if you cannot be a state witness, you could reduce the gravity of the penalties by showing good faith,” he added.

He acknowledged concerns about inconsistent testimony from Brice Hernandez, saying his shifting accounts are being studied to determine whether they were the result of pressure during questioning.

At present, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Presidential Security Group (PSG) to bolster security for witnesses, including deploying police near their residences if necessary.

On the timeline of evaluations, Remulla emphasized that the process cannot be rushed. “We have to be very careful because once you give a person the status of a state witness, you discharge them from criminal and civil liability. That’s why restitution is the first thing we require before any discharge,” he said.

He added that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has already recommended the filing of cases after evaluating supplemental affidavits, though details remain confidential pending further legal processes.

Additional working sessions with the Senate are set over the weekend to continue assessing testimonies and documentary evidence before final decisions are made on who qualifies as state witnesses, Remulla said.