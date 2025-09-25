Gonzaga, Gumbao renew rivalry in Tagum

Ayl Gonzaga continues to build a reputation as one of the most dominant junior tennis players in the country as she looks to extend her winning streak in the Gov. Edwin Jubahib National Juniors Tennis Championships in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The Group 2 tournament, which kicked off Thursday at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex, drew over 200 participants across nine age categories — a testament to the growing excitement and grassroots momentum in Philippine junior tennis.

The week-long event is sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis and supported by ICON Golf & Sports, with ranking points and prestige on the line.

At the center of the storm is Gonzaga, the 14-year-old sensation from Olongapo City, who has strung together a remarkable campaign across the Luzon and Mindanao legs of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) nationwide circuit. With multiple titles already under her belt this year, Gonzaga is quickly becoming a name to watch in the local tennis scene.

Fresh off her impressive two-title romp in the Isulan, Sultan Kudarat leg — where she captured both the girls’ 14U and 16U crowns — Gonzaga enters the Tagum leg brimming with confidence and momentum. But her opponent in both Isulan finals — Justine Gumbao — returns with a renewed sense of purpose and a game plan focused on redemption.