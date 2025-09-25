Golden ABC onboards delaware to modernize core systems

In a bid to strengthen its position in the Philippine retail industry, GOLDEN ABC Inc. (GABC), owner of fashion brands Penshoppe, OXGN, Regatta, ForMe, Memo, and BOCU, has officially launched an initiative to modernize its core systems through a partnership with delaware Philippines, a global company that delivers advanced ICT solutions and an SAP Partner in the country, serving as its system integrator.

The program is designed to enhance operational efficiency, reinforce internal controls, and adopt modern cloud-based technologies, positioning GABC as a future-ready enterprise.

According to Hope Perez, Chief Finance Officer of GABC, the partnership represents far more than a mere system upgrade, but a strategic investment for the future of the company.

“This migration will empower us with better insights, advanced analytics, and a much more agile platform to support our evolving business needs. It will streamline our end-to-end processes, giving us more real-time information to allow faster and smarter decisions,” Perez explained.

The initiative is anchored on RISE with SAP, which will enable the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud across GABC’s operations.

The project’s functional scope is strategically structured around four core modules: SAP Financial Accounting and Controlling (FICO) for financial integrity and performance tracking, SAP Materials Management (MM) for procurement and inventory optimization, SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) for seamless sales and billing operations, and Industry Solution for Retail (IS-Retail)—a specialized solution tailored for fashion and lifestyle enterprises to simplify the company’s digital landscape, reduce operational complexity, and elevate responsiveness across its retail brands.

GABC Chief Information Officer Richard Parcia highlighted the transformation as a catalyst for operational reinvention, stating: “This project is also about aligning people, processes, and platforms toward a unified direction. I believe that we’re creating the right environment where innovation can take root and scale across the business.”

This initiative is expected to also enhance customer experiences across GABC’s fashion brands, ensuring faster time-to-market and better service delivery.

Partner and Managing Director of delaware Philippines, Rosette Carrao, highlighted the profound significance of this strategic partnership. She affirmed delaware’s unwavering commitment to fostering enduring, long-term partnerships and shared,

“We are fully committed to seeing this through. We are here to co-create success with GABC, shaping how the company operates in the next decade and beyond within the Philippine retail industry,” she added.