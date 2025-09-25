Go hails New Clark Philippine Tennis Center as boost to youth sports

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committees on Youth and Sports, expressed strong support for the planned Philippine Tennis Center in New Clark City, calling it a key step in nurturing young athletes and strengthening grassroots sports programs nationwide.

The project, developed through a memorandum of understanding between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA), will dedicate around 10 hectares to a tennis facility built to international standards.

“Napakahalaga ng proyektong ito para sa ating mga kabataan at sa buong bansa. Kung may ganitong pasilidad, mas maraming Pilipino ang magkakaroon ng pagkakataong mahasa ang kanilang talento,” Go said, emphasizing the value of world-class infrastructure outside Metro Manila.

He highlighted grassroots programs as the foundation for future champions, noting that discipline and hard work are cultivated in barangays and schools. Go cited the international success of young tennis star Alex Eala, the first Filipino to win a main-draw match at a Grand Slam event and her maiden WTA singles title, as an example of how proper training can elevate talent.

Eala, who trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca and graduated in 2023, exemplifies the impact of world-class training environments, which are often inaccessible to many young Filipinos due to financial constraints. The Philippine Tennis Center aims to provide local players with similar opportunities without leaving the country.

“Kailangan nating tiyakin na hindi lang ang may kakayahang pinansyal ang may pagkakataon. Ang bawat batang Pilipino na may pangarap sa sports dapat may access sa maayos na pasilidad,” Go said.

Go has long advocated for the welfare of Filipino athletes through a grassroots-oriented approach, including the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, established under Republic Act No. 11470. NAS combines quality secondary education with specialized sports training, enabling student-athletes to excel both academically and athletically.

To expand access nationwide, Go filed Senate Bill No. 171, proposing regional NAS campuses in Visayas and Mindanao with full scholarships to ensure equitable sports development.

As Senate sponsor of the sports budget, Go has been instrumental in securing funding for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, including Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Philsports Arena. He continues to push for increased sports funding to enhance training, nutrition, and mental support for athletes while cultivating grassroots talent.

“Panahon na para mas lalo nating palakasin ang suporta sa kabataan at sa sports. Sila ang magdadala ng bandila ng ating bansa sa hinaharap,” Go said, urging continued collaboration between government agencies and sports organizations.

Since assuming the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Sports in 2019, Go has overseen historic achievements for Philippine athletics, including the country’s first Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games and twin golds at the 2024 Paris Olympics.