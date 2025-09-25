Free lab, medicines for OFWs underway

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will soon have access to free health services through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

OWWA on Thursday formally received the “LAB for All” Medical Clinic and Clinical Laboratory Mobile from First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the vehicle will be registered under PhilHealth’s YAKAP program.

“[This] means it’s a free service for our countrymen, and at the same time, it is sustainable because PhilHealth will shoulder the expenses,” Caunan said.

The mobile facility will provide laboratory services free of charge to OFWs and their families. Caunan said once registered, the vehicle will first execute its rounds in Metro Manila so the rollout can be monitored and assessed to determine the best way to operate it.

A soft launch will also take place to determine how many patients it can accommodate, in partnership with an online triage system.

“As for me, when it comes to operations, I want to master first how to run it. Of course, our overall goal is for all regional offices, especially those without access to diagnostic centers, to immediately have [a mobile clinic]. But this is where we decided, in Metro Manila first,” Caunan added.

Starting next week, a mobile YAKAP facility will also be available at the OWWA Central Office lobby. Initially, it will operate every Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering free checkups for OFWs. Once fully implemented, it will run Mondays to Fridays.

This will be accompanied by the “Alagang OWWA Botika,” which will provide over 70 free medicines. OFWs registered under OWWA’s YAKAP program may avail of free medicines with a P20,000 annual allocation.

Caunan said those who wish to access the services may register online with their PhilHealth ID and OWWA e-card, though walk-ins are also welcome.