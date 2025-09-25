Former SC spox named ICI executive director

As the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) delves deeper into its investigation of the anomalous flood control and other infrastructure projects of the government, the fact-finding body gains a new member.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Atty. Brian Keith F. Hosaka as executive director of the ICI.

In a letter dated 24 September 2025, addressed to ICI chairperson Andres Reyes, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin directed the commission to formally notify Hosaka regarding his new appointment.

Hosaka served as Assistant Court Administrator and Public Information Officer chief of the Supreme Court under the tenure of former Chief Justice and now Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, retired Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

High-caliber body

After his stint at the High Court, Hosaka was named Commissioner of the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) or government-owned or -controlled corporations by President Marcos in 2023.

While no specific duties were assigned to Hosaka, he is expected to provide assistance to the ICI in its investigative and reporting functions.

Malacañang has earlier stressed that the ICI will remain true to its mandate and remain independent, as it is founded on the principles of impartiality, integrity, and freedom from influence.

The ICI was created through Executive Order 94 dated 11 September 2025 tasked with investigating irregularities and misuse of public funds in government flood control and related infrastructure projects within the last 10 years.

Chaired by Reyes, members of the body include former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson, and SGV & Co. country managing partner Rossana Fajardo.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong will act as Special Adviser to the ICI and investigator.