Foreign miners nabbed in Isabela, Masbate

Seventeen foreign nationals have been arrested this week in separate operations targeting illegal mining in Isabela and Masbate, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported Thursday.

According to the BI, seven Chinese nationals and one Taiwanese were apprehended at a copper and gold mining site in Sitio Dimakawal, Barangay Bukal Norte, Dinapigue, Isabela. They were found working without the necessary permits. Some were undocumented or engaged in work outside the companies that petitioned for their employment.

Meanwhile, on 22 September, nine Chinese nationals were arrested in Aroroy, Masbate, at mining sites in Cabangcalan and Pangle. They were also working without visas, with some reported to be overstaying.

The arrested individuals were flown to Manila and are now detained at the BI facility in Taguig, pending deportation proceedings.