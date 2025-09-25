Five 'most wanted' criminals nabbed in Central Luzon police ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) apprehended five municipal-level “most wanted” suspects on September 24 during targeted operations across Aurora, Pampanga, and Nueva Ecija, addressing crimes ranging from car theft to child exploitation.

In Aurora, three suspects were arrested:

John Rey Pujeda, 30, a construction worker from Baler, apprehended at 7:30 p.m. under the Anti-Carnapping Act (RA 10883) by teams from San Luis Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Aurora Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Albert Santos, 36, also from Baler, detained at 7:00 p.m. on similar charges.

Xyrex Sollano, 25, a massage therapist in Sitio Setan, taken into custody at 4:45 p.m. for alleged car theft.

In Pampanga, Carol Pabalan, 49, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. in San Fernando City on warrants for Qualified Sexual Assault and Acts of Lasciviousness issued by a Rizal court.

In Nueva Ecija, Freddie Evangelista, 51, a tricycle driver from Jaen, was captured at 11:20 a.m. for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse Act (RA 7610) during a joint operation by Jaen MPS and Gapan City Police.

The arrests were based on intelligence-driven “Target Intelligence Packets” (TIPs), which coordinated efforts among local police, mobile forces, and investigative units. All suspects were informed of their rights and remain in detention pending trial.

PRO3 Director PBGen Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr. credited the successful operations to enhanced collaboration under Acting PNP Chief LtGen Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

"These results reflect our commitment to accountability and safeguarding Central Luzon’s communities," he said.