Fencers arrange Korean camp

The Philippine fencing team will be setting up a one-month training camp in South Korea as part of the preparation for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Veteran fencer Noelito Jose said they will kick off the vital camp in November and part of the program is to spar with Korean fencers before the prestigious biennial meet starting on 9 December in Thailand.

“We’re a 24-person team, 12 men and 12 women. Training and sparring is what we need,” Jose said in an episode of “Off the Court,” the weekly online show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“If we train in Korea, we’ll be able to play against different styles and we’ll be able to learn and adjust. So, it’s good preparation.”

The Philippines is looking to surpass its previous record of five silver medals and five bronze medals back in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Jose settled for a silver medal in the men’s epee after losing to Si To Jian Tong of Singapore while Sammuel Tranquilan lost in the foil to Singaporean fencer Samuel Elijah Robson.

Paris Olympian Samantha Catantan had a chance to win the gold in the women’s foil but suffered a knee injury in the middle of the tournament and conceded the gold to Maxine Wong of Singapore.

Jose sees the Singaporeans and Vietnam as tough opponents in this year’s SEA Games as well as host Thailand.

“Right now, Singapore is strong and Vietnam is really good. Thailand’s preparation is also going well,” Jose said.