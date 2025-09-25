Fake ‘journos’ nabbed over extortion claims

LEGAZPI CITY — Five people pretending to be journalists were arrested in Camarines Norte for allegedly extorting money from a carnival manager, police said Thursday.

The suspects, who posed as media practitioners, were identified by Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr., director of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5), as “Ariel,” a self-proclaimed reporter from Cavite; “Noel” of Antipolo, Rizal and “Rod,” “Rowel” and “Angie,” all from Quezon City.

“This is a clear warning to anyone who dares to exploit the name of the media for extortion and intimidation,” Babagay said in a statement. “They will face the full force of the law.”

The operation began Wednesday after the victim, identified only as “Danny,” called the Jose Panganiban Municipal Police Station hotline.

He reported that a group of men claiming to be reporters had accused him of running illegal gambling activities and threatened to shut down his business unless he paid them.

Out of fear, Danny initially gave the group P6,000. When the suspects demanded more, he contacted the police.

Authorities set up an entrapment operation and caught one suspect after he received an additional P500 from the victim. The suspect’s companions attempted to flee but were tracked down and arrested in Barangay Gumaus, Paracale.