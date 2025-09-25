Ex-DPWH Usec. Bernardo now protected witness

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday that former Public Works undersecretary Roberto Bernardo has been granted “protected witness” status by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

It was confirmed by Remulla that while Bernardo’s testimony is still being evaluated, he is now considered a protected witness due to the potential threat to his security.

This status provides him and his family with protection and other forms of assistance.

This comes after Bernardo’s testimony at a Senate hearing where he accused several high-profile politicians, including former Senate President Francis Escudero and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, and former senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay of accepting kickbacks from infrastructure projects.

“For evaluation,” Remulla said when asked if Bernardo is now included in the Witness Protection Program.

“Pero considered a protected witness. We will give him security already,” he added.

Remulla and Bernardo arrived at the Department of Justice (DOJ) from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous flood control projects, and the department will evaluate the testimony of Bernardo.

During the hearing, Bernardo tagged Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, former senators Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Nancy Binay, and Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co amid the probe.

On Wednesday, Remulla said that contractors Curlee and Sarah Disacaya and former DPWH officials Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza were already protected witnesses.

He clarified that they are not yet state witnesses.