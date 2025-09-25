Ex-DPWH exec links Nancy Binay to 15% infra projects kickback 

Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay on Thursday denied allegations linking her to supposed irregularities in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) infrastructure projects during her time as a senator.

At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo claimed that Binay’s former Senate staff member, identified as Carleen Villa, allegedly contacted him to ask for a 15 percent “commitment” from DPWH projects.

Bernardo further alleged that the commitment, amounting to roughly P37 million, was handed over to him by former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara and eventually delivered to Senator Binay at a house in Quezon City.

“Sometime in the year 2024, Carleen Villa, a staff and trusted confidant of Senator Binay, called me and asked for a commitment which was set at 15% of the total amount of the projects,” Bernardo told the Senate panel.

He added: “Engr. Alcantara collected the 15% commitment, or about P37,000,000.00, which was turned over to me and which I then delivered to Senator Binay at a house in Quezon City.”

Binay dismissed the accusations as “baseless and politically motivated.”

“Nagugulat at nalulungkot ako na dinadamay ako sa mga anomalya ng DPWH. Walang katotohanan ang mga bintang sa akin (I was shocked and disappointed that I am implicated in this anomaly within the DPWH),” she said, stressing that she has remained focused on her work as mayor.

“Tahimik po tayong nagtatrabaho bilang Mayor ng Makati. Nakakagulat na nagagamit tayo para ipanglihis sa mga tunay na kailangan panagutin sa issue na ito (I am quietly working as Mayor of Makati. It is shocking that we’re being used to divert from the real individuals who should be held accountable),” she added.

The mayor also lamented how easily damaging allegations can be made in public, insisting her record in public service is clean.

“Madaling magbigay ng mga mali at mapanirang salaysay (It is easy to provide wrong and tainting narratives). But my performance in public service has always been above board and beyond a shadow of doubt,” Binay said.Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay denied allegations linking her to supposed involvement in irregularities within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)’s infrastructure projects when she was a senator.

At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday, former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernado claimed that Binay’s former Senate staff member, identified as Carleen Villa, allegedly contacted him asking for a 15% “commitment” from DPWH projects.

Bernardo further alleged that this commitment, amounting to roughly P37 million, was handed over to him by Engr. Alcantara, and was eventually delivered to Senator Binay at a house in Quezon City.

“Sometime in the year 2024, Carleen Villa, a staff and trusted confidant of Senator Binay, called me and asked for a commitment which was set at 15% of the total amount of the projects,” Bernado told the Senate panel.

He then relayed the 15% commitment to DPWH’s former Bulacan district engineer, Henry Alcantara.

“Engr. Alcantara collected the 15% commitment, or about P37,000,000.00, which was turned over to me and which I then delivered to Senator Binay at a house in Quezon City,” he added.

Binay dismissed Bernado’s accusations as "baseless and politically motivated."

“Nagugulat at nalulungkot ako na dinadamay ako sa mga anomalya ng DPWH. Walang katotohanan ang mga bintang sa akin (I was shocked and disappointed that I am implicated in this anomaly within the DPWH),” Binay said, emphasizing that she has remained focused on her duties as mayor and has not been involved in any irregularities.

“Tahimik po tayong nagtatrabaho bilang Mayor ng Makati. Nakakagulat na nagagamit tayo para ipanglihis sa mga tunay na kailangan panagutin sa issue na ito (I am quietly working as Mayor of Makati. It is shocking that we’re being used to divert from the real individuals who should be held accountable),” she added.

Binay also lamented how easily unfounded and damaging statements can be made in the public sphere, asserting that her record in public service remains clean.

“Madaling magbigay ng mga mali at mapanirang salaysay (It is easy to provide wrong and tainting narratives). But my performance in public service has always been above board and beyond a shadow of doubt,” Binay said.