Ex-DPWH exec links Chiz, 3 ex-senators to flood project kickbacks

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo implicated Senator Chiz Escudero as among those who allegedly received kickbacks from flood control projects.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Thursday, 25 Sept., Bernardo said he delivered 20 percent of approximately P800 million, or about P160 million to Meynard Ngu, which was meant for Escudero.

Bernardo disclosed that Ngu and he are close friends. Ngu is a campaign contributor of Escudero.

"Maynard Ngu asked me to submit a list of projects. I personally submitted a list of subjects to Maynard Ngu. Some of these items, pertaining to Valenzuela and Marinduque projects, were subsequently included in the General Appropriations Act," he continued.

"When I gave him the list, I asked him, 'Boss paano to? (Boss, what should we do with this?). He replied, 'Bahala ka na' (Up to you). I asked, 'Okay na ba ang 20 percent? (Is 20 percent already enough). Maynard said, 'Okay'," he added.

Bernardo added that he personally delivered cash to Ngu to his office in Manila.

He also named former Senator Nancy Binay as among those linked to anomalous flood control projects.

He claimed a staff member of Binay requested a 15 percent commission, amounting to approximately P37 million, from infrastructure projects in 2024.

Bernardo said he personally delivered the money to Binay's residence in Quezon City.

He also supported a testimony of former DPWH Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara linking former Senator Bong Revilla to the controversy.

"Engineer Alcantara collected the 25 percent commitment or about P125 million, which was turned over to me and then delivered to Senator Revilla in his house in Cavite," he added.

Bernardo also mentioned former Senator and current Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Ako Bicol Party-list Rep.'s involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

Following his revelations, he petitioned to become a state witness. Justice Secretary Boying Remulla requested his transfer to the Department of Justice, a move granted by Senate Blue Ribbon Chair Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson.