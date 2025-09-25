Ex-Co aide bares ‘maletas ng basura’ kickback deliveries to Co, Romualdez

A self-confessed former security consultant for Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co exposed what he claims to be a vast and coordinated operation involving the regular delivery of “maletas ng basura” allegedly intended as kickbacks funds from flood control projects.

In a sworn affidavit he presented at the Senate hearing on Thursday, Orly Regala Guteza, former marine soldier and staff of Rep. Co, detailed his direct involvement in the transport of suitcases allegedly containing up to P48 million each. He described “maletas ng basura” as code name for suitcases filled with millions of pesos ready for kickback deliveries.

“Ngayon ko lang po napagdugtong-dugtong yung naging partisipasyon ko sa mga anomalya at korapsyon na ginawa at lumalabas sa hearing na ito (I just recently stitch my participation in the anomalies and corruption that we did and came out in this hearing),” Guteza said.

Guteza claimed he was hired on December 5, 2024, as a security consultant by Rep. Co, reporting daily to his residence at Horizon Residences in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

He narrated he was regularly assigned to handle “maleta ng basura" cash amounting to P48 million each, clearly labeled with their contents via Post-It notes.

Guteza said he made deliveries to multiple locations, including Rep. Co’s residence in Valle Verde 6, Pasig City and his condo in Horizon Residences, Taguig; as well as home of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in Taguig.

He also recalled ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Eric Yap delivered once of 46 suitcases of cash to Co's home, of which only 35 were later delivered to Romualdez.

“Pagkatapos mabilang, isinasakay na namin sa mga sasakyan patungo sa Horizon Residences, Taguig. Pagdating sa Horizon Residences, dumideretso kami sa basement upang maibaba ang nasabing basura at dalhin sa unit ni Congressman Zaldy Co sa 56th floor sa naisabing lugar kung saan siya nakatira,” he narrated.

“Bago ibaba ang nasabing basura, ito ay bawas na. Halimbawa, nag-akyat kami ng apatnapu't anim maleta, ibababa lang namin ay tatlumpu't limang maleta para ideliver sa mga bahay ni House Speaker Martin Romualdez sa 42 Mckinley Street, Taguig,” he added.

According to Guteza, the alleged operations were handled by Co's executive assistants namely John Paul Estrada and Mark Tecsay, who reportedly received and counted the money.

“Alam ko na ang laman ng maleta ay pera sapagkat nakita ko si Paul na binuksan ang maleta at nilabas ang laman na pera para bilangin (I knew the suitcase contains money because I saw Paul opening the suitcase and pull it out for accounting),” he said.

Guteza has asked to be placed under the Witness Protection Program, expressing fear for his safety and that of his family.

“Alam ko po na manganganib ang buhay ko at ang aking pamilya sa ginawa kong paglalahad na ito (I know my life and my family are in danger because of my presentation),” he said.

Guteza claimed he was a former member of the Philippine Marine Corps’ intelligence unit.