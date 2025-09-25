Eala blasts Japanese foe

Alex Eala advanced to the quarterfinal of the Jingshan Tennis Open after beating Mei Yamaguchi of Japan, 6-0, 6-3, on Thursday at the Jingshan International Tennis Tournament Center in China.

Eala only needed one hour and 12 minutes as she entered her third straight quarterfinal in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

The 20-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy will face home bet Jia Jing Lu on Friday at the same venue.

Eala is gunning for her second WTA title after winning the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last 6 September.