DPWH denies Malaybalay ‘ghost projects’

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bukidnon 1st District Engineering Office assured the public Thursday that its flood control projects are structurally sound, addressing recent concerns raised both on-site and online.

In a statement, the DPWH acknowledged reports of cracks in a flood mitigation structure in Sitio Lagaan, Barangay Apo Macote. The agency said its engineers had already identified the issue during a routine inspection before the reports surfaced.

The project, which was completed in November 2024, is still under a one-year defects liability period. The contractor, Rosbill Construction, is required to cover the cost of all repairs.

“The noted cracks are largely minor and of a conjoint nature commonly associated with natural ground movement,” said the DPWH, adding that the structure remains safe. “Corrective works are already scheduled and will be closely supervised to ensure compliance with approved plans and specifications.”

The DPWH also denied a social media post from a Facebook page that tagged another flood control project as a “ghost project.”

The project, which included a flood mitigation structure, two box culverts, and safety railings, was fully funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act at a cost of P96.5 million. It was awarded to Ritchie-Natalie Builders and General Merchandise.

The DPWH explained that the project, originally planned for two neighborhoods, was relocated to Purok 4 after residents raised concerns about its potential impact on private properties in Purok 8.

Meantime, the Malaybalay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed that Purok 4 was the more flood-prone area, and the relocation was formalized through a barangay resolution. The project was completed in March 2024.

“We uphold transparency and accountability, and we urge the public to confirm information with official government channels before posting or sharing it online,” the agency said, warning that unverified claims could misinform communities and erode public trust.