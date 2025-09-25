DILG urges LGUs to fight marine litter, integrate into waste plans

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging all local government units (LGUs) to ramp up efforts against marine pollution by integrating marine litter initiatives into their solid waste management programs.

Citing the growing threat of plastic waste in rivers, waterways, and coastal areas, the DILG emphasized the urgent need for stronger local action to prevent waste from reaching the ocean. LGUs were reminded of their legal mandates under the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act (RA 9003) and the Local Government Code to ensure proper waste segregation, collection, and disposal, as well as to take active measures to protect the country’s marine and freshwater ecosystems.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2025-099, LGUs are expected to conduct regular clean-up drives—ideally every Saturday—in coastal and riverine areas, mobilizing communities to participate in keeping waterways clean. The DILG also encouraged the use of tools like floating trash traps and sea bins to prevent litter from entering bodies of water, and to conduct plastic waste audits and surveys to support evidence-based policymaking.

Local governments are also reminded to enhance their waste disposal systems by establishing sanitary landfills, implementing clustered landfill arrangements, or partnering with private service providers to ensure that collected waste is properly managed. The DILG stressed the importance of collaboration across sectors, urging LGUs to work closely with national agencies, civil society, private companies, and academic institutions to support clean-up efforts, strengthen education campaigns, and develop long-term solutions to reduce plastic waste.

Coastal LGUs, in particular, are advised to partner with maritime agencies to address waste coming from fishing boats and other water vessels. LGUs are also asked to include marine litter reduction targets in their 10-year Solid Waste Management Plans and to measure and report on the contributions of barangays and local organizations toward these goals.

The circular likewise reminded all LGUs to lead community-wide participation in observance of International Coastal Clean-Up Day on the third Saturday of September and to sustain these efforts beyond the annual event.

The DILG said this issuance supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s broader environmental agenda, particularly his commitment to climate resilience, clean oceans, and sustainable development. The department emphasized that combating marine litter is not just an environmental responsibility—it is part of building safer, cleaner, and more resilient communities, in line with the President’s push toward a circular economy and a greener Philippines.