DepEd secures P22.5B for classrooms, more support for teachers and feeding program

The Department of Education (DepEd) has expressed gratitude to the House of Representatives for approving additional funding for the agency’s priority programs during the plenary deliberations of the 2026 national budget.

The House acted on DepEd’s 2026 budget wishlist and approved several amendments that will significantly expand the agency’s capacity to deliver on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s directive to provide safe, quality, and inclusive education.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara lauded the House for its decisive action as he assured that the agency will work closely with Congress, the Department of Public Works and Highways, local government units, and other partners to ensure that the additional funds are implemented effectively and without delay.

“Pasalamat tayo sa Kongreso na dinagdagan nila ang budget para sa edukasyon. Malaking bagay ‘yung dagdag na classrooms, upuan, at feeding program para mas gumaan ang sitwasyon sa mga paaralan. Pero ang pinakamahalaga, maipatupad agad nang maayos para makahabol tayo sa mga naantalang proyekto at maramdaman agad ang resulta ng mga mag-aaral at guro,” Angara said.

Lawmakers, including members of the Committee on Appropriations, actively pushed for these additions, with a special focus on addressing the classroom backlog and equipping schools with the necessary furniture and facilities.

One of the most substantial amendments is the P22.5 billion additional allocation for basic education facilities to accelerate the construction, completion, and rehabilitation of classrooms, and to procure school furniture.

The House also supported DepEd in expanding classroom construction implementation to include local government units and even public-private partnerships to ensure timely delivery of classrooms and furniture.

Other approved additions include the full P306 million for the Alternative Learning System and Flexible Learning Program, P193 million for the Special Needs Education Program, P79.6 million for the Indigenous Peoples Education Program, and P26.25 million for the Madrasah Education Program. These allocations reflect the government’s commitment to inclusivity and to reaching learners in diverse contexts.

Additional support for the ARAL Program, DepEd’s recovery strategy, was also secured, with P579.5 million approved for overload pay of public school teachers and P984 million for compensation of non-DepEd tutors. These amounts provide substantial support to extend tutoring services for struggling learners.

Meanwhile, the School-Based Feeding Program received an additional P1.88 billion, on top of the P11.8 billion already in the National Expenditure Program. This ensures that millions of learners will continue receiving nutritious meals in schools—a critical factor in improving learning outcomes and learner well-being.