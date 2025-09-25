SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (26 September 2025)
Rat

Love: If you’re unsure of your feelings, don’t give false hope

Health: Avoid very cold drinks as they may cause a sore throat.

Career: A suggestion of yours will be noticed by a superior.

Wealth: A coin may spark a new savings challenge.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Place a silver pouch in your bag to strengthen energy for resourcefulness and financial discipline.

Ox

Love: Forgiveness and clarity of heart are more powerful than anger.

Health: Relax in the evening. An aromatherapy session will help.

Career: A delay will end if you take the first step.

Wealth: An order or transaction will finally push through today.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your drawer to activate steady income luck.

Tiger

Love: Avoid bringing up past mistakes. It is better to listen to your partner’s side.

Health: Keep your feet dry to prevent colds and chills.

Career: A client will return. Treat them well.

Wealth: A good day to start your dream business.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow cloth on your work table to enhance creativity in livelihood.

Rabbit

Love: Do not be afraid to admit you need space. This is part of self-love.

Health: Eat green leafy vegetables for a lighter feeling.

Career: You may need to observe first before speaking in a meeting.

Wealth: A small blessing may come from an acquaintance.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Place a green coin frog beside your computer to boost business energy.

Dragon

Love: Someone will tell you the truth even if it hurts. This will be beneficial.

Health: Eat healthy rice like brown rice or adlai.

Career: Start your overdue task before your boss reminds you.

Wealth: Additional pay is possible if you are proactive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Place an orange charm beside your cellphone to attract financial news and updates.

Snake

Love: If you are in a long-distance relationship, be careful of online deception.

Health: Make it a habit to rest during breaks. Do not overwork your body.

Career: A good day for paperwork and documentation.

Wealth: A client who has been silent for a long time will reach out again.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white bowl with salt on your altar to cleanse past negative energy

Horse

Love: It is time to clarify expectations with each other.

Health: Eat soup at lunchtime to fight the cold.

Career: Feedback will arrive today and lift your work spirit.

Wealth: Avoid unnecessary expenses. It is better to save for now.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Burn purple incense in your room to strengthen new inspiration in career.

Goat

Love: Spend time on video calls and plan your next meeting to strengthen trust.

Health: Reduce salt in your food today to avoid swelling.

Career: You will resolve a problem that has been bothering you for a while.

Wealth: You may get a discount or freebie with your purchase.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Place a gold charm in your wallet to strengthen your cash magnet this weekend.

Monkey

Love: You will be surprised by how you suddenly see someone you have long known in a new light.

Health: Avoid coffee in the afternoon if you have trouble sleeping.

Career: A client or boss will give extra praise. Appreciate it.

Wealth: Extra income will come from an old sideline. It is better to save it for now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 1

Advice: Place a gray pouch under your cash box for calm and secure money handling.

Rooster

Love: A reminder may come from an ex. Weigh your feelings.

Health: Do not ignore a cough or sore throat. Early remedy is key.

Career: Be careful in trusting a colleague. There may be hidden agendas. Avoid sharing personal details in the office.

Wealth: A good day to buy supplies that you can use for business.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Place a blue crystal on your work table to protect cash flow from delays.

Dog

Love: Avoid prying if your partner is not ready to talk.

Health: Eat fruits instead of chips for snacks.

Career: A new responsibility will arrive. It is a challenge, but you can handle it.

Wealth: You will receive a token of appreciation.

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place a pink rose quartz on your desk to boost inspiration and emotional harmony at work.

Pig

Love: There is a chance you will meet again. The question is, are you ready?

Health: Drink carrot or squash juice for a vitamin A boost.

Career: You may be included in the top performers. Keep up the hard work.

Wealth: Good fortune will come from selling your service or talent.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Place a green paper bill, even monopoly money, in your wallet to invite new wealth.

