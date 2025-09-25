Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat
Love: If you’re unsure of your feelings, don’t give false hope
Health: Avoid very cold drinks as they may cause a sore throat.
Career: A suggestion of yours will be noticed by a superior.
Wealth: A coin may spark a new savings challenge.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Place a silver pouch in your bag to strengthen energy for resourcefulness and financial discipline.
Ox
Love: Forgiveness and clarity of heart are more powerful than anger.
Health: Relax in the evening. An aromatherapy session will help.
Career: A delay will end if you take the first step.
Wealth: An order or transaction will finally push through today.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your drawer to activate steady income luck.
Tiger
Love: Avoid bringing up past mistakes. It is better to listen to your partner’s side.
Health: Keep your feet dry to prevent colds and chills.
Career: A client will return. Treat them well.
Wealth: A good day to start your dream business.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow cloth on your work table to enhance creativity in livelihood.
Rabbit
Love: Do not be afraid to admit you need space. This is part of self-love.
Health: Eat green leafy vegetables for a lighter feeling.
Career: You may need to observe first before speaking in a meeting.
Wealth: A small blessing may come from an acquaintance.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Place a green coin frog beside your computer to boost business energy.
Dragon
Love: Someone will tell you the truth even if it hurts. This will be beneficial.
Health: Eat healthy rice like brown rice or adlai.
Career: Start your overdue task before your boss reminds you.
Wealth: Additional pay is possible if you are proactive.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Place an orange charm beside your cellphone to attract financial news and updates.
Snake
Love: If you are in a long-distance relationship, be careful of online deception.
Health: Make it a habit to rest during breaks. Do not overwork your body.
Career: A good day for paperwork and documentation.
Wealth: A client who has been silent for a long time will reach out again.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white bowl with salt on your altar to cleanse past negative energy
Horse
Love: It is time to clarify expectations with each other.
Health: Eat soup at lunchtime to fight the cold.
Career: Feedback will arrive today and lift your work spirit.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary expenses. It is better to save for now.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Burn purple incense in your room to strengthen new inspiration in career.
Goat
Love: Spend time on video calls and plan your next meeting to strengthen trust.
Health: Reduce salt in your food today to avoid swelling.
Career: You will resolve a problem that has been bothering you for a while.
Wealth: You may get a discount or freebie with your purchase.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Place a gold charm in your wallet to strengthen your cash magnet this weekend.
Monkey
Love: You will be surprised by how you suddenly see someone you have long known in a new light.
Health: Avoid coffee in the afternoon if you have trouble sleeping.
Career: A client or boss will give extra praise. Appreciate it.
Wealth: Extra income will come from an old sideline. It is better to save it for now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gray pouch under your cash box for calm and secure money handling.
Rooster
Love: A reminder may come from an ex. Weigh your feelings.
Health: Do not ignore a cough or sore throat. Early remedy is key.
Career: Be careful in trusting a colleague. There may be hidden agendas. Avoid sharing personal details in the office.
Wealth: A good day to buy supplies that you can use for business.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Place a blue crystal on your work table to protect cash flow from delays.
Dog
Love: Avoid prying if your partner is not ready to talk.
Health: Eat fruits instead of chips for snacks.
Career: A new responsibility will arrive. It is a challenge, but you can handle it.
Wealth: You will receive a token of appreciation.
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a pink rose quartz on your desk to boost inspiration and emotional harmony at work.
Pig
Love: There is a chance you will meet again. The question is, are you ready?
Health: Drink carrot or squash juice for a vitamin A boost.
Career: You may be included in the top performers. Keep up the hard work.
Wealth: Good fortune will come from selling your service or talent.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Place a green paper bill, even monopoly money, in your wallet to invite new wealth.