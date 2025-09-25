Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Ox

Love: Forgiveness and clarity of heart are more powerful than anger.

Health: Relax in the evening. An aromatherapy session will help.

Career: A delay will end if you take the first step.

Wealth: An order or transaction will finally push through today.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your drawer to activate steady income luck.