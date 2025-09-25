LIPA CITY — Julia Lua of La Salle-1 picked up right where she left off while College of Saint Benilde-1’s Sean Granada recovered from a last-hole miscue to edge La Salle-1’s Zachary Castro in sudden death as they delivered contrasting victories in the Finals of the inaugural ICTSI Intercollegiate Tour, capping a landmark week for collegiate golf Thursday at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club here.

While Lua coasted to a four-stroke victory over CSB-1’s Natasha Bantug despite a 96 for a 181, Granada squandered a three-shot lead with three holes to play but regained his composure when it mattered most, clinching the crown with a routine par on the first playoff hole at the par-4 18th.

Granada, who dominated the Splendido Taal leg under stormy conditions, had earlier three-putted the final hole to finish with a 73, enabling Castro, who drilled in a 12-foot birdie putt for a 71, to force a playoff at 146.

In sudden death, Castro — the Pradera Verde leg winner — hit an errant drive and reached the green in four. He then missed a four-foot bogey putt before picking up Granada’s marker, effectively conceding the match.

Granada, who had putted for birdie from the same spot in regulation, rolled his putt to within a foot of the cup to seal the win.

La Salle-2’s Arvin Ong also rallied with a 73 to claim the bronze at 151, edging out UP-1’s Miggy Roque and La Salle-1’s Miguel Fusilero, who faltered with rounds of 75 and 76, respectively, in the countback.

“This win definitely means a lot — being one of the first winners of the ICTSI Tour is truly an honor. I’m proud to represent my school and bring its name to the top of the podium,” said Lua after sealing her victory and leading her team to the championship.

While she remains focused on her collegiate career, Lua hasn’t ruled out a professional future.

“There are no plans to turn pro just yet, but the doors aren’t closed,” she said.

Holding a commanding lead heading into the final round, Lua said she simply tried to adjust to the hot conditions and enjoy the game. Still, she admitted she wasn’t at her best due to the searing heat.

“I was really tired,” said Lua, who picked up golf at age 12, inspired by her father. Despite stepping away from the sport during the pandemic, she returned with her swing and drive intact — as evidenced by her successful run and leadership in the inaugural tournament.

“It’s been a long journey. I put in a lot of preparation for this, especially over the last month as we geared up for the Finals,” she said.

“Preparation is everything in tournaments like this. You need a strong foundation to perform well.”

As the driving force behind La Salle’s sweep of the ladies’ division titles, Lua summed it up simply: “It feels fulfilling to win both.”

On the men’s side, Granada emerged victorious after a gritty final round that tested not just his skills, but also his composure.

“Probably the pressure,” Granada replied when asked what stood out in his game during the final round.

“It was a big thing for me. I used it as motivation to stay focused — hole by hole, shot by shot.”

However, the toll of the intense conditions eventually crept in.

“In the last few holes, I really struggled with my mental game — I think because I was exhausted,” he admitted.