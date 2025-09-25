Chiz named as alleged flood control kickback beneficiary

Senator Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero is the latest official to be implicated in alleged kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

Former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo claimed he delivered ₱160 million — 20% of ₱800 million worth of government projects — to Escudero’s friend and campaign donor, Maynard Ngu, reportedly on behalf of the senator.

“I would like to add that deliveries of cash were personally made to me, by me, to Maynard Ngu at his office in Manila,” Bernardo added.

Escudero was named alongside former Senator Bong Revilla and current Makati Mayor Nancy Binay as alleged beneficiaries of flood control kickbacks.

Escudero has vehemently denied all allegations.