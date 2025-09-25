Brice denies naming Senators in flood scandal, cites only congressmen

Former DPWH Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez denies his lawyer’s earlier statement implicating six senators in the flood control scandal, after he was confronted by Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III about the “one-sided nature of the allegations,” pointing out that only senators were being implicated in the corruption scandal.

“Puro mga senador ang binabaril. Bakit ba? Ano ba…I have to clarify kasi sabi ng abogado meron anim na senador kang babangitin. Ano ba ‘yon?” Sotto asked Hernandez.

He replied, “Your honor, ang bangit lang po niya siguro kung ano yung laman ng computer ko. Actually, mga Congressman po yung andun. Hindi po mga senador ang laman ng computer ko.”

Sotto further clarified, “So fake news ‘yun ah? May aim na sender na nung numnubrahan mo daw. Mga congressman yung nasa computer mo?”

“Yes. Yung nasa computer ko po, mga congressman,” Hernandez replied.