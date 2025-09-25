Bersamin denies DPWH kickback scheme claims

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on Thursday categorically denied allegations made by a former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official that linked his office to a supposed 15percent kickback scheme involving unprogrammed appropriations.

In a statement, Bersamin refuted the sworn testimony of former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who claimed that the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) was involved in discussions about budget allocations, and that a percentage of project funds were allegedly delivered to representatives of the office.

“I deny the imputation contained in the sworn statement of DPWH Undersecretary Bernardo submitted to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee about the delivery of ‘agreed 15% commitment’ supposedly for the Office of the Executive Secretary,” Bersamin said.

“The imputation is not true,” he stressed.

Bersamin emphasized that the OES has no role in the budgetary processes of the DPWH.

“The OES has no involvement in any way with budgetary allocations relevant to the DPWH. In the second place, the OES has no dealings whatsoever with either Undersecretary Bernardo or DEPED Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar (who has earlier denied the allegations made by Undersecretary Bernardo),” he stated.

Olaivar, who was named by Bernardo in his testimony, had earlier denied the allegations.

Bernardo testified before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that he first met Olaivar in 2010.

He added that in 2024, Bernardo said Olaivar reached out to him to discuss funding under unprogrammed appropriations allegedly intended for the Executive Secretary’s office.

“In the said meeting, he requested me to submit a list of projects,” Bernardo told senators.

Following that meeting, Bernardo said he instructed the Bulacan First District Engineering Office to prepare a list of projects, which he later submitted to Olaivar. The list was valued at P2.85 billion.

“Subsequently, I submitted this list to Usec. Olaivar. Usec. Olaivar told me that the commitment is 15%. In his words, ‘Boss, kinse ‘yan,’ (Boss. That’s 15),” Bernardo claimed.

He further alleged that engineer Henry Alcantara, who prepared the project list, would “from time to time” collect and deliver the 15% cut to him, which Bernardo then passed on or arranged to be delivered to Olaivar in Magallanes, Makati, and other locations.

Bersamin, a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, said he stands by his reputation as a public servant.

“I stand by my untarnished record as a long-serving public servant, first as a career judicial officer and now as the Executive Secretary,” he said.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is continuing its investigation into alleged misuse of public funds and irregularities in the release of unprogrammed appropriations.