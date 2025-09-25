Bato says he’d pick prison despite death penalty push

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa batted for the death penalty for corrupt government officials — but not for himself.

In a light moment during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Thursday, Sept. 25, Dela Rosa asked former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo:

"Kung makapasa tayo ng batas ng death penalty para sa mga korap na mga politiko at government officials, matatakot ka kaya? (If we were to pass a law on the death penalty for corrupt politicians and government officials, would you fear being involved in corruption?)"

Bernardo replied that many government officials would be scared of such a law.

"Palagay ko po maraming matatakot talaga doon. Hindi ko masasabing talagang mawawala totally pero tiyak mababawasan (I think many would be scared. But I don't think corruption will totally go away, but it definitely will be reduced)," he said.

Senator Ping Lacson later turned the question back to Dela Rosa.

"Senator Bato, halimbawang papipiliin ka, makulong nang habambuhay sa Muntinlupa o death penalty? Anong pipiliin mo? Considering the living conditions sa Muntinlupa. Palagay ko, ako pipiliin ko pa death penalty (Senator Bato, for example, if you were given a choice, life imprisonment in Muntinlupa or death penalty? What would you choose? Considering the living conditions in Muntinlupa. I think I would just choose the death penalty)," Lacson quipped.

Dela Rosa, for his part, answered: "Pipiliin ko Muntinlupa. Enjoy-in ko pa Muntinlupa (I will just choose Muntinlupa. I will enjoy there)."