Bataan saleswoman arrested for faking robbery to pay P195K debt

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A 32-year-old sales representative from Balanga City, Bataan, was arrested by Orani police on Thursday, 25 September, after admitting she fabricated a robbery to cover a debt of P195,274.

According to the Bataan Police Provincial Office (PPO), the woman, employed as a Field Sales Representative for Mix Market Integrated Xploration Corp, a San Fernando, Pampanga-based company, initially reported being robbed at gunpoint by motorcycle-riding suspects around 8:06 a.m. along Gov. Pascual Road in Barangay Tugatog, Orani. She claimed the suspects stole P195,274 in cash.

However, Orani PNP’s investigation, including CCTV review, found no evidence to support her claim. During a follow-up interview, she admitted fabricating the story to hide that she had used the money to pay off personal debts.

Provincial Director PCol Marites Salvadora confirmed that the woman is now in custody at Orani Municipal Police Station, facing charges for perjury and qualified theft.

Salvadora emphasized the police’s commitment to enforcing laws against perjury and theft to maintain peace and security in Bataan.